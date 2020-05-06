DMK-led Opposition parties call for black badge protest in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Leaders and cadres of the DMK and its friendly parties will wear black badges and raise slogans on May 7 to highlight the State government’s “failure to provide proper relief and rehabilitation of people affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic” and to condemn its decision to open TASMAC-run liquor shops.

“The Centre also has not released the funds sought for by the State government. We will wear a black badge; stand in front of our houses and raise slogans for five minutes. There will be just five people in each place,” said DMK president M.K. Stalin, who held discussions with other leaders through video-conferencing.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani, MDMK founder Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri, CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Indian Union Muslim League leader K. M. Khader Mohideen, MMK leader M. H. Jawahirullah, KMDK leader E. R. Easwaran and IJK leader Ravi Pachamoothoo endorsed the decision to hold the protest.

Mr. Stalin said the novel coronavirus was spreading rapidly and had made a fearsome impact. “If the number of those who test positive for COVID-19 increases at this pace we do not know where will it lead,” Mr Stalin said.

Alleging that the government lacked a clear idea about the future of the people, Mr. Stalin said it sought to cover up the problem just by reeling out statistics instead of being transparent.

“The State government failed to create the medical infrastructure to combat the disease and identify the areas likely to be affected by the virus. It is a fight against an unknown enemy and it requires wartime efforts. The government also failed to see the problems of the daily wagers and migrant workers, but decided to open liquor shops,” he alleged.