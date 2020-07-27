DMK-led meet demands withdrawal of EIA draft

CHENNAI

27 July 2020

Opposition parties adopt resolution to strengthen existing environmental policy

A meeting of fraternal parties convened by the DMK on Monday condemned the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, alleging that its objective was only to satisfy the corporate houses.

A resolution adopted at the meeting alleged that the public hearing on the draft was nothing but eyewash. “When the Environment Policy, 2006, is under criticism on the ground that it has failed to protect natural resources and people’s livelihood, the new draft is an atrocious act,” it said. The meeting was chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin.

The meeting demanded that the draft be withdrawn and the existing policy strengthened. Another resolution accused the BJP of trying to destroy the pluralistic nature of Tamil Nadu and seeking to appropriate the media in its favour before the 2021 Assembly election. “The BJP is trying to bring under its control the anchors of debates and other journalists in the satellite television news channels...,” it said.

