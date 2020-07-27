DMK-led meet demands withdrawal of EIA draft

A meeting of fraternal parties convened by the DMK on Monday condemned the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, alleging that its objective was only to satisfy the corporate houses.
A resolution adopted at the meeting alleged that the public hearing on the draft was nothing but eyewash. “When the Environment Policy, 2006, is under criticism on the ground that it has failed to protect natural resources and people’s livelihood, the new draft is an atrocious act,” it said. The meeting was chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin.
The meeting demanded that the draft be withdrawn and the existing policy strengthened. Another resolution accused the BJP of trying to destroy the pluralistic nature of Tamil Nadu and seeking to appropriate the media in its favour before the 2021 Assembly election. “The BJP is trying to bring under its control the anchors of debates and other journalists in the satellite television news channels...,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath