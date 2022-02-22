DMK-led front wins 70% of the wards declared till 4 p.m.

AIADMK won in 108 corporation wards, 589 municipality wards and 1,206 town panchayat wards

Candidates of the ruling DMK have won in over 70% of the wards in the municipal corporations for which results were declared as of 4 p.m. Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

In the municipalities, the DMK candidates secured 61.94% of the wards and in the town panchayats 59.24%.

The Congress, a DMK ally, won in 48 corporation wards, 140 municipality wards and 367 town panchayat wards.

Candidates of the CPI(M), another ally of the ruling party, won in 17 corporation wards, 38 municipality wards and 101 town panchayat wards.

The results for 834 corporation wards, 3,491 municipality wards and 7,398 town panchayat wards were declared during the eight hours since the counting of votes polled in the urban local bodies elections started across Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK candidates won in 108 corporation wards, 589 municipality wards and 1,206 town panchayat wards. The BJP secured eight corporation wards, 49 municipality wards and 229 town panchayat wards.