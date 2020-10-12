DMK-led alliance won’t remain intact: Ministers

CHENNAI

State Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju on Sunday said that the alliance led by the DMK will not remain intact.

These comments have been made after the DMK alliance partners, VCK and MDMK, have said that they wanted to contest on an independent symbol even as there are rumours that the DMK wants some of its alliance partners to contest in ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

Speaking in Kovilpatti, Mr. Raju said that AIADMK honours its alliance partners and pointed out that it had honoured the agreement with PMK despite the party having lost the Lok Sabha elections and allotted a Rajya Sabha seat to it.

“AIADMK honours the word given to its alliance partners unlike the DMK. Therefore, you will see the developments closer to the formation of alliances. DMK alliance partners are ready to come over to our side and it will happen,” he said. Mr. Udhayakumar said the DMK was an “authoritarian party”. “They claim to follow healthy politics but DMK doesn’t prefer exchange of ideas. There could soon be an earthquake [in their alliance],” he said.