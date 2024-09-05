DMK-led alliance remains strong, says R.S. Bharathi

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi said in Chennai on Wednesday that the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu remained strong and united.

During an interaction with journalists, he emphasised that certain political comments made by party principal secretary and Minister K.N. Nehru were intended to motivate DMK cadre, and did not pertain to the alliance.

“The situation on the ground and people’s opinions will change in every election,” Mr. Bharathi stated.

He also noted that decisions regarding the alliance will ultimately be made by DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.