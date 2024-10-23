DMK-led alliance is not intact, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said differences of opinion had begun to emerge among the parties in the DMK-led alliance, and attempts were being made to cover them up.

“The DMK’s allies have differences of opinion with the ruling party, and have started to express them. This shows that the alliance is not intact...,” she told journalists in Chennai.

She further said that the DMK-led front had lost a substantial per cent of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “In the recent rain, a huge volume of floodwater was drained into the sea. No steps were taken to conserve the rainwater,” she said, alleging that the State government was focusing only on advertisements, and failed in administration. “The DMK cannot claim credit for the empowerment of women...,” she said.

