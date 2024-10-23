GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK-led alliance is not intact, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Published - October 23, 2024 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said differences of opinion had begun to emerge among the parties in the DMK-led alliance, and attempts were being made to cover them up.

“The DMK’s allies have differences of opinion with the ruling party, and have started to express them. This shows that the alliance is not intact...,” she told journalists in Chennai.

She further said that the DMK-led front had lost a substantial per cent of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “In the recent rain, a huge volume of floodwater was drained into the sea. No steps were taken to conserve the rainwater,” she said, alleging that the State government was focusing only on advertisements, and failed in administration. “The DMK cannot claim credit for the empowerment of women...,” she said.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.