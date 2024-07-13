ADVERTISEMENT

DMK leads, as per early trends in Vikravandi assembly bypoll results

Updated - July 13, 2024 11:05 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 11:02 am IST - VILLUPURAM

As of 10.30 am, DMK’s Anniyur Siva had bagged 31,151 votes while the PMK’s C. Anbumani had got 11,483 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Abinaya Ponnivalavan had secured 2,275 votes

S. Prasad

Counting of votes for the Vikravandi assembly bypoll underway at the counting centre in Panayapuram on Saturday, July 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Kumar S S

The DMK established an early lead in the by-election to the Vikravandi assembly constituency, counting of votes for which is underway at the counting centre in Panayapuram, Villupuram district, on Saturday, Jully 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK candidate Anniyur Siva was ahead of his nearest rival, PMK’s C. Anbumani by 19,668 votes after the fifth round of counting of votes.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi on April 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting of votes began at the Government Higher Secondary School in Panayapuram at 8 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Vikravandi bypoll: High stakes battle for DMK and PMK

As of 10.30 am, Mr. Siva had bagged 31,151 votes while Mr. Anbumani had got 11,483 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Abinaya Ponnivalavan secured 2,275 votes.

The by-election saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48 % with as many as 1,95,495 voters exercising their franchise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US