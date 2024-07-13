DMK leads, as per early trends in Vikravandi assembly bypoll results

The DMK established an early lead in the by-election to the Vikravandi assembly constituency, counting of votes for which is underway at the counting centre in Panayapuram, Villupuram district, on Saturday, Jully 13, 2024.

DMK candidate Anniyur Siva was ahead of his nearest rival, PMK’s C. Anbumani by 19,668 votes after the fifth round of counting of votes.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi on April 6.

The counting of votes began at the Government Higher Secondary School in Panayapuram at 8 a.m.

As of 10.30 am, Mr. Siva had bagged 31,151 votes while Mr. Anbumani had got 11,483 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Abinaya Ponnivalavan secured 2,275 votes.

The by-election saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48 % with as many as 1,95,495 voters exercising their franchise.