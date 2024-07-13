GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK leads, as per early trends in Vikravandi assembly bypoll results

As of 10.30 am, DMK’s Anniyur Siva had bagged 31,151 votes while the PMK’s C. Anbumani had got 11,483 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Abinaya Ponnivalavan had secured 2,275 votes

Updated - July 13, 2024 11:05 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 11:02 am IST - VILLUPURAM

S. Prasad
Counting of votes for the Vikravandi assembly bypoll underway at the counting centre in Panayapuram on Saturday, July 13, 2024

Counting of votes for the Vikravandi assembly bypoll underway at the counting centre in Panayapuram on Saturday, July 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Kumar S S

The DMK established an early lead in the by-election to the Vikravandi assembly constituency, counting of votes for which is underway at the counting centre in Panayapuram, Villupuram district, on Saturday, Jully 13, 2024.

DMK candidate Anniyur Siva was ahead of his nearest rival, PMK’s C. Anbumani by 19,668 votes after the fifth round of counting of votes.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi on April 6.

The counting of votes began at the Government Higher Secondary School in Panayapuram at 8 a.m.

Vikravandi bypoll: High stakes battle for DMK and PMK

As of 10.30 am, Mr. Siva had bagged 31,151 votes while Mr. Anbumani had got 11,483 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Abinaya Ponnivalavan secured 2,275 votes.

The by-election saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48 % with as many as 1,95,495 voters exercising their franchise.

