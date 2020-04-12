DMK leader’s criticism baseless: CM

Countering Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday accused him of levelling “several baseless criticisms” to give the impression that the government had not taken any steps to combat COVID-19.

“It only shows his opportunistic politics,” he said in a 10-page rebuttal to Mr. Stalin’s letter to him earlier in the day.

Listing the steps taken by the government since January, he recalled that Tamil Nadu had given an order to procure testing kits, full body protective suits and medicines when the pandemic broke out in Wuhan. About 33000 officials are involved in implementing a ‘Containment Zone’ plan through which 16.60 lakh houses and 59 lakh persons have been screened so far.

The State had 32,371 isolation beds, 3,371 ventilators and 20 testing centres in such a short time. “Enough three layered face masks, N-95 face masks and full body PPEs are available,” said Mr. Palaniswami. The mortality rate is less than 1%, which was appreciated by Union Health Secretary.

Besides, 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,558 researchers and technology were appointed and the services of retiring doctors was extended on contract basis.

The State had also obtained grants from the Centre and has sought an additional Rs. 12,000 crore and Rs. 1000 crore from National Disaster Management Fund,” he said.

The police were working round the clock to enforce prohibitory orders. Multiple expert teams had been formed to deal with the crisis, he said.

“Such being the case, the Leader of Opposition’s criticism is belittling those who are working day and night selflessly such as doctors, nurses, health workers, police, revenue officials and local body officials,” Mr Palaniswami contended.

Arguing that common pooling of MLA Constituency Development Scheme funds for the year will only be used in the fight against Covid-19, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Instead of welcoming the move, it was being opposed.”