DMK leader thanks Centre for choosing T.N. for historic meet

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu took pride in the fact that the informal meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in Mamallapuram later this week, and thanked the Union government for selecting Tamil Nadu as the venue.

“I am extremely happy that the President of China, Xi Jinping, is visiting Tamil Nadu since China, like India, is a great civilisation and has an ancient culture, a great landscape and the largest population in the world,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said his happiness was doubled by the fact that Mr. Xi was visiting Mamallapuram, the port city of the Pallava kings, who maintained a close relationship with China during that era.

“Mr. Xi is visiting Tamil Nadu after participating in the 70th anniversary of the revolution that took place in 1949. It was in 1949 that Anna launched the DMK, the social revolutionary movement. The DMK is also cherishing its 70th anniversary,” he said.

“Chola King Raja Raja Cholan had trade with China, and Tamil Nadu traded in exports and imports with China. That was why Chinese Buddhist monk Xuanzang visited Tamil Nadu, and Kancheepuram, the capital of the Pallavas, was one of the cities he had visited,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also made a reference to the trade between the Pallavas and China, and noted that the relationship resulted in Kancheepuram obtaining silk weaving technology.

“The carvings in the Krishna Mandapa in Mamallapuram bear testimony to the trade among the Pallavas, the Chinese, the Romans and the Egyptians,” he said.

“Tourists and the general public should have easy access to the town. Roads should be widened and made two-lane wherever necessary,” he said.