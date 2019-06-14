Tamil Nadu

DMK leader Sivasubramanian passes away

Former Rajya Sabha member and DMK leader S. Sivasubramanian (81) died at a private hospital in Ariyalur on Friday due to ill health.

Mr. Sivasubramanian, who was a member of the Dravida Kazhagam for nearly two decades joined the DMK in 1977. He served as the party's deputy secretary from 1983 to 1991 in the erstwhile combined Tiruchi district.

He was MLA of the Andimadam assembly constituency in Ariyalur district from 1989 to 1991 and became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1998.

Mr. Sivasubramanian had taken part in anti-Hindi agitation and stirs in support of Eelam Tamils.

He is survived by two sons — S.S. Sivasankar and S.S. Sivakumar.

Mr. Sivasankar is at present the DMK Ariyalur district secretary former MLA of Ariyalur assembly constituency.

The last rites will be held at his native village Devanur in the district.

