DMK kick-starts election campaign

15 ‘Stalin’s messengers’ to meet people

The DMK began its election campaign from Friday and as per plan, 15 leaders will be sent as messengers of party president M.K. Stalin to meet people from various sections of the society in the 234 Assembly constituencies.

According to a statement, in the campaign called ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s Voice Towards A New Dawn), the party plans to hold 1,500 meetings, 500 local events in 75 days and interact with more than 10 lakh people in three phases.

The focus of the campaign would be to highlight the last 10 years of the “misrule of the AIADMK government” to the people and hear their grievances. It also intends to get a feedback from the people about what they expect from the DMK.

“Over the past 10 years, people of the State have been suffering under the AIADMK rule due to misgovernance, mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation, and constant U-turns on policy decisions,” DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru said, while launching the campaign. In addition to that, the government had been yielding to the pressures from the Centre. .

DMK MP Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva, propaganda secretaries Dindigul I. Leoni and Sabapathy Mohan will take part in the first phase of the campaign.

Party deputy general secretaries K Ponmudi, I. Periyasamy, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, and Anthiyur Selvaraj, MPs S. Senthilkumar and Thamizhachi Thangapandian among others will also be part of the campaign.

Stalin slams Centre

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mr. Stalin condemned the BJP government for the reply of the Union Ministers in Hindi to queries of CPI(M) Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and DMK MP P. Wilson.

Only after they raised objections, responses were given in English, Mr. Stalin said and urged the Centre to respect the Official Languages Act and rights given therein to Tamil Nadu.