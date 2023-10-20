HamberMenu
DMK keen on protecting corrupt Ministers: BJP leader Annamalai

Mr. Annamalai said that agitation by the MSMEs had gone unnoticed and he exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to bring down the power tariff.

October 20, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. File

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is keen on protecting the Ministers tainted with corruption, said K. Annamalai, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at Coimbatore on Friday, October 20.

As part of his ‘En Makkal - En Mann’ padayatra from Karumathampatti four roads junction and at the Somanur bus stand, Mr. Annamalai addressed party workers.

He said that without fulfilling the promises made ahead of the elections, the ruling DMK was keen on protecting Ministers who are facing corruption charges. Corruption was quite evident right from the Chief Minister’s office right up to the Taluk office.

He said that the power tariff hike was hitting the MSMEs hard and power tariff in Tamil Nadu was the highest across the country. He said that agitation by the MSMEs had gone unnoticed and he exhorted the State to bring down the power tariff. In the name of Mahalir Urimai Thogai, only a few women had benefited and a large number of eligible women are waiting to receive the cash dole, he said.

The State Government will not close the TASMAC not because of losing the revenue, but because the DMK bigwigs who run distilleries and breweries will be wiped out if the State brings in prohibition, Mr. Annamalai charged.

