DMK issues notice to Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam for bringing disrepute to the party

June 27, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The DMK high command on Tuesday, issued a notice to its Tirunelveli Lok Sabha member S. Gnanathiraviam, against whom a police case was registered on Monday.

The Palayamkottai police had registered a case against Mr. Gnanathiraviam and 20 others, in connection with an alleged assault on Godfrey Noble, a self-styled Bishop of the Jesus Saves Ministry of Ittaeri near Palayamkottai. This followed a dispute in the faction-ridden Tirunelveli CSI Diocese.

In a notice, the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan said there were complaints that the MP had brought disrepute to the party and to its development. “Mr. Gnanathiraviam has to appear before the party’s high command within seven days of receipt of the notice and give his explanation or send it through post. Action will be taken against him if he fails to do so,” said Mr Duraimurugan, in the notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.