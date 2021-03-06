DMK is the real ‘B-team’ of the BJP, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI

06 March 2021 00:42 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) founder Kamal Haasan at a campaign rally in Thiruvottriyur on Friday slammed the DMK for not accommodating the Congress, calling them the ‘real B-team of the BJP’ for trying to reduce Congress’s influence in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Haasan said, “I used to be very angry when they labelled me as BJP’s B team. I was quiet so far.”

He added, “The BJP has been openly stating that they want to eliminate Congress from India. This has been their dream. They have said this on several stages and also have been doing this all across India. In such a scenario, the party that is unwilling to accommodate Congress and give them proper respect ... and reduce their seats … are they not the BJP’s B-team?”

Mr. Haasan asked how the DMK, which is trying to reduce Congress’s influence, can label him as the BJP’s B-team.

“Wait and watch. These people will switch sides if they are offered positions of power and money. Anna Durai, who said ideology is like the Dhoti and power is like the Thundu, died long back. For these people, everything is about money and power. They are working for their next generation. Can we just be onlookers? We all must think about the next generation,” he said.