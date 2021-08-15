Tamil Nadu

‘DMK is not living up to poll promises’

CHENNAI
Updated: 15 August 2021 01:32 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday said the State’s agriculture Budget belied the expectations of the people for a roadmap for the improvement of the farm sector.

In a statement, he said that contrary to the ruling party’s electoral promise of fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal, the MSP had been increased only to ₹2,015. Likewise, there was no announcement on facilitating the payment by cooperative and private sugar mills of the arrears of ₹1,200 crore to farmers.

Also, there were not many measures for the welfare of small and marginal farmers, besides agricultural workers, Mr. Dhinakaran noted.

