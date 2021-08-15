‘DMK is not living up to poll promises’

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday said the State’s agriculture Budget belied the expectations of the people for a roadmap for the improvement of the farm sector.

In a statement, he said that contrary to the ruling party’s electoral promise of fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal, the MSP had been increased only to ₹2,015. Likewise, there was no announcement on facilitating the payment by cooperative and private sugar mills of the arrears of ₹1,200 crore to farmers.

Also, there were not many measures for the welfare of small and marginal farmers, besides agricultural workers, Mr. Dhinakaran noted.