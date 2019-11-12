DMK invites applications for contesting civic polls

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said his party was keen to face the local body elections and was fully prepared for them.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of district secretaries at the party’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, he said aspirants could submit applications between November 14 and 20.
Talks with allies
Talks with alliance partners will be held after the date of the election is announced, he said. “We will face the polls with alliance partners,” he added.
The DMK’s organisational polls will be held after the local body elections, Mr. Stalin said.
He also announced that the party units in panchayats will be dissolved and new units set up in all wards.
