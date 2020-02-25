‘DMK insulted farmers by walking out during delta Bill’s passage’

Assailing Opposition leader M.K. Stalin and legislators of the DMK for staging a walkout when the Bill to declare certain districts in the Cauvery delta as being part of a Protected Agricultural Zone was tabled in the Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said that by doing so, Mr. Stalin had insulted farmers.

Hence, the farmers must teach the DMK a lesson during the elections, he said.

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin did not expect and couldn't digest his announcement regarding the Protected Agricultural Zone in the delta region.

"Soon after the announcement was made, Mr. Stalin raised questions as to whether it could be implemented. We immediately contacted the Centre and sought their help to implement this. They offered assistance and said the State could decide on the matter. Based on this, we have issued a G.O. today,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

"When the Bill was tabled in the Assembly, Mr. Stalin and DMK members staged a walkout to stop its passage. Farmers will never forgive them for this. Anyone who boycotts farmers will not be able to come to power,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He added that delta farmers should deal a huge blow to those who insulted them in future elections.

Alleging that Mr. Stalin did not know anything about agriculture, Mr. Palaniswami displayed a picture of the DMK leader wearing socks and walking through a sugarcane farm, reportedly in Erode, when concrete pavement had been laid inside the farm. The CM said he (Mr. Palaniswami) was an example of an ideal farmer.

Listing various development and welfare schemes being implemented by the AIADMK government, Mr. Palaniswami said the State government had made efforts to implement the ₹10,000-crore eight-lane Salem-Chennai greenfield corridor project, but the Opposition parties had sought to stop it by spreading lies among the public. Mr. Palaniswami said the Centre had now upgraded it into an expressway project, and the State government was making efforts to implement it.

On the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK had been in power “for 30 years” in the State, and not once during that time had a member of a minority community been affected.

He alleged that the NPR was first implemented in 2011 when the DMK was in power, and it was the same NPR that was now being carried out with only three new questions. "Additionally, mother tongue, parent's birthplace, Aadhaar and identity card details have been asked. Also, the Centre has now clarified that it is not mandatory to answer those questions. The DMK is deliberately trying to confuse the public,” he said. Mr. Palaniswami said that no member of a minority community would be affected, and sarcastically said Mr. Stalin could be given the Nobel Prize for his ‘lies’.