DMK indulged in violence, BJP cadres assaulted, charges Annamalai

Special Correspondent February 22, 2022 01:25 IST

He claimed repeated attempts to bribe voters by the ruling party was the reason for the low voter turnout.

Alleging violence by DMK party workers in various places across the State on the day of polling in urban civic bodies on Saturday, BJP State president K. Annamalai on Monday claimed his party members were assaulted. Addressing journalists at the BJP office in Chennai, he charged that the DMK party workers had indulged in various violent incidents across the State and alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) did not look into such incidents. One of his party’s booth agents in a booth at Melur [charged with making sensitive comments] was in police custody, Mr. Annamalai said. While the rural local bodies election in 2021 recorded 72% polling, he questioned the “drastic drop” in the polling percentage now. He claimed repeated attempts to bribe voters by the ruling party was the reason for the low voter turnout. In many places, “CCTVs were turned off” in polling booths and most of such incidents happened after 5 pm, he claimed.



