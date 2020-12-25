DMK ignores Alagiri’s move

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 23:08 IST

He is likely to discuss with supporters the option of launching a party

After lying low for a long time, M.K. Alagiri, elder son of former DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, has called for a meeting of his supporters in Madurai on January 3 to discuss his future political course of action.

At a time when Tamil Nadu politics is abuzz with the entry of new players, including actor Rajinikanth’s proposed party, Mr. Alagiri would be exploring the option of launching his own outfit.

With DMK president M.K. Stalin not entertaining Mr. Alagiri’s request for re-entry, party leaders remain unperturbed.

Advertising

Advertising

“Much water has flowed since he was expelled from the party in 2014. He cannot point an accusing finger at the present leadership and his brother Stalin since he was expelled by his father, who never bothered to re-induct him into the party,” pointed out a senior leader and former Minister.

Even if the leadership plans to accommodate Mr. Alagiri, what weighs against him is his tendency to nurture a coterie, which eventually led to factionalism in the party.

“He always claims that none can match him when it comes to safeguarding the interests of party functionaries. But the fact remains that he mostly protected his own coterie,” argued a senior MP belonging to the party.

Party sources are of the opinion that politics was a continuous activity but Mr. Alagiri failed to engage in it even when he was a Union Minister. “He would be active only if the DMK is in power. He proved a disappointment as a Union Minister. He remained silent after the AIADMK government took over though he was a Union Minister,” said another former Minister.

Another complaint against Mr. Alagiri was that he would never get along with senior leaders who had joined the DMK from other parties.

“He never acknowledged K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran even though he had served as a Minister in the DMK government. Moreover, he antagonised senior leaders, such as P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan and Pon Muthuramalingam in Madurai,” charged a party MP.

While most of his loyalists, barring Mannan and former Mayor Thenmozhi Gopinathan, have switched to Mr. Stalin’s side, Mr. Alagiri is unlikely to make an impact since he did not belong to any major community. “One may like it or hate it, but caste is a factor to reckon with in Tamil Nadu. Leaders who have established themselves in politics can transcend the narrow barriers. But it will be difficult for others to emulate their success,” said the former Minister.