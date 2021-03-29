After surveys have indicated that the DMK is set to sweep the election, some cadre have started addressing their candidates as ‘Minister’. The other day, when this correspondent was waiting for an interview with a DMK candidate, cadre seated in the shamiana were addressing the candidate as ‘amaichar’ (Minister). By way of explanation, they said, “We are sure about our candidate’s victory... With the poll surveys showing that the DMK will sweep this election, we [our candidate] are sure will be in Thalapathi’s [Mr. Stalin’s] Cabinet as a Minister.”
DMK hopefuls
L Srikrishna
Madurai,
March 29, 2021 02:35 IST
L Srikrishna
Madurai,
March 29, 2021 02:35 IST
