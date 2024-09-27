DMK heavyweights visit Senthilbalaji; ex-minister calls on Udhayanidhi Stalin

A day after his release from the Puzhal prison on bail, DMK heavyweights and Ministers visited V. Senthilbalaji on Friday. In the evening, the former Minister called on Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at his residence and they exchanged shawls. Congress MP (Karur) S. Jothimani also visited him.

A large number of his supporters from Karur district made a beeline to meet and shake hands with him. Mr Senthilbalaji is also expected to meet DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he arrives in Chennai tonight.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.