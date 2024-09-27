ADVERTISEMENT

DMK heavyweights visit Senthilbalaji; ex-minister calls on Udhayanidhi Stalin

Published - September 27, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

V. Senthilbalaji calling on Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

A day after his release from the Puzhal prison on bail, DMK heavyweights and Ministers visited V. Senthilbalaji on Friday. In the evening, the former Minister called on Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at his residence and they exchanged shawls. Congress MP (Karur) S. Jothimani also visited him.

A large number of his supporters from Karur district made a beeline to meet and shake hands with him. Mr Senthilbalaji is also expected to meet DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he arrives in Chennai tonight.

