DMK has taken up language politics only to divert people’s attention from Chennai rain, says L. Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Saturday said the DMK had taken up language politics only to divert the people’s attention from the recent rain in Chennai.

“This is not the 1960s. The DMK’s attempt to engage in language politics will not work,” he told reporters at the Chennai airport, stressing that the government did not have a proper plan to handle the situation.

To a question on the distorted rendition of the State anthem at a Doordarshan Tamil function on Friday wherein Governor R.N. Ravi participated, Mr. Murugan said: “It is unfair to link the Governor, who attended the event as the chief guest, with this issue.”

Mr. Murugan further said the Union government had taken several measures to promote the Tamil language and culture across the globe. Steps were being taken to translate Thirukkural into 35 languages, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK of attempting to create an impression that the Centre was imposing Hindi on the State. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Tamil to other States. A Tamil Chair was set up at the Banaras Hindu University. A statue of Rajendra Chola was installed at a port in Maharashtra. Sengol, an exclusive symbol of Tamil tradition, was installed in Parliament,” she said, adding that the DMK was pursuing linguistic and divisive politics, and the people of Tamil Nadu would not be fooled by it.