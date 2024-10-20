GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK has taken up language politics only to divert people’s attention from Chennai rain, says L. Murugan

Published - October 20, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Saturday said the DMK had taken up language politics only to divert the people’s attention from the recent rain in Chennai.

“This is not the 1960s. The DMK’s attempt to engage in language politics will not work,” he told reporters at the Chennai airport, stressing that the government did not have a proper plan to handle the situation.

To a question on the distorted rendition of the State anthem at a Doordarshan Tamil function on Friday wherein Governor R.N. Ravi participated, Mr. Murugan said: “It is unfair to link the Governor, who attended the event as the chief guest, with this issue.”

Mr. Murugan further said the Union government had taken several measures to promote the Tamil language and culture across the globe. Steps were being taken to translate Thirukkural into 35 languages, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK of attempting to create an impression that the Centre was imposing Hindi on the State. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Tamil to other States. A Tamil Chair was set up at the Banaras Hindu University. A statue of Rajendra Chola was installed at a port in Maharashtra. Sengol, an exclusive symbol of Tamil tradition, was installed in Parliament,” she said, adding that the DMK was pursuing linguistic and divisive politics, and the people of Tamil Nadu would not be fooled by it.

Published - October 20, 2024 12:51 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.