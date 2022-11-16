DMK has scrapped all schemes introduced by AIADMK, claims Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK of scrapping all schemes introduced and implemented by the AIADMK government, because of which people were suffering.
Speaking at a meeting after distributing relief to rain-affected persons at Vallampadugai in Cuddalore district, he said that as far as the AIADMK was concerned, it would always serve the people whether it was in power or in the Opposition. After it had come to power, the DMK had scrapped several welfare schemes including the free laptop scheme for school students as well as the Amma clinics.
Mr. Palaniswami also visited rain-affected areas in Vallampadugai and distributed relief material to affected persons.
