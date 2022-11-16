DMK has scrapped all schemes introduced by AIADMK, claims Palaniswami

November 16, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The AIADMK interim general secretary, who distributed relief material to residents affected by the recent rains in Cuddalore district, said the laptop scheme for students and the Amma clinics had been stopped, leading to people suffering

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributing relief to rain-affected persons at Vallampadugai in Cuddalore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK of scrapping all schemes introduced and implemented by the AIADMK government, because of which people were suffering.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  4. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a meeting after distributing relief to rain-affected persons at Vallampadugai in Cuddalore district, he said that as far as the AIADMK was concerned, it would always serve the people whether it was in power or in the Opposition. After it had come to power, the DMK had scrapped several welfare schemes including the free laptop scheme for school students as well as the Amma clinics.

Mr. Palaniswami also visited rain-affected areas in Vallampadugai and distributed relief material to affected persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / rains

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US