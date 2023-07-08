DMK has once again cheated the people of Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

July 08, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday alleged that the DMK has once again cheated the people by imposing “laughable” conditions for women to become eligible for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai,’ the scheme to provide a monthly aid of ₹1,000 for women heads of households.

Referring to the operational guidelines issued by the government on Friday regarding the eligibility for the scheme, he said, by imposing a condition that the family’s monthly income should not exceed ₹20,833 per month, it appeared that the government expected no one in a family to have employment in order to become eligible for the scheme.

Criticising another condition that a family’s electricity consumption should not exceed 300 units per month, he said there were 99.6 lakh households that fell under this category according to a data released by the Tamil Nadu government.

He asked how Chief Minister M.K. Stalin could assure that one crore women would benefit as the beneficiaries were likely to be much lesser if the condition on electricity consumption was imposed along with other conditions like the ceiling on annual income. He claimed that around 80% of women heads of families were unlikely to become eligible for the scheme.

