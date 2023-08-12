DMK has not delivered what Tamil Nadu people wanted: Anurag Thakur

August 12, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur blamed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Saturday for failing to deliver what the State’s people wanted and just trying to be in the news for one reason or the other.

Responding to questions from the media during his visit here, he criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for objecting to the Hindi names for the new laws that will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. He alleged that Mr. Stalin was trying to divide people on the basis of language without trying to understand the content and importance of these new legislations that will replace colonial-era laws.

Earlier, at the Impact with Youth Conclave organised by United Nations India, Yuwaah at UNICEF, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in the city to commemorate International Youth Day, Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs, said that the youth of the country had a collective responsibility to influence global narratives and collaborative efforts.

Addressing youth from across South Asia who spoke as a part of a panel on ‘Creating pro-planet impact with the youth of South Asia’, Mr. Thakur said that when young minds come together, especially in such a diverse region, it does not just shape their own countries but the entire world.

