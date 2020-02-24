DMK has no locus standi to speak about release of convicts in Rajiv assassination case, says Edappadi

COIMBATORE

24 February 2020 17:21 IST

The Chief Minister said that it was up to the Governor to take the final call on the release of convicts.

DMK which has, of late been speaking about the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, had in fact earlier sought only the release of Nalini and it has no locus standi to speak about the release of convicts, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami .

Questioning the DMK’s locus standi to speak on the subject, he said that it was up to the Governor to take the final call on the release of convicts. He was talking to reporters at the Coimbatore Airport on his arrival from Chennai en-route to Salem.

Chennai and Coimbatore are proving to be the safest cities for women, he said and added that law and order maintenance was effective in the State. The Chief Minister also said that the minorities in the State need for fear any threat and exhorted them not to be misled by the malicious and false baseless campaigns of the opposition over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The AIADMK Government at present was paying interest on the debts created by the DMK ten years ago. Stating that the opposition leader M.K. Stalin was dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said that the AIADMK will return to power in the 2021 elections and the Opposition leader was not able to stomach the growing popularity of the AIADMK Government because of the various schemes that are being implemented across the State.

The Kudimaramathu scheme was aimed at welfare of the farmers and to conserve rain water and it continues to remain a successful scheme, he added. DMK leader M.K. Stalin and AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran are not able to cope with the popularity of the AIADMK because of the various farmer friendly measures implemented by the government. Mr. Palaniswami also added that the media has not condemned the DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi for his defamatory remarks on the media. It was only in Tamil Nadu, permission is being accorded for all agitations, he said.