DMK has never given but only grabbed: OPS

THENI

The DMK has never given, but only grabbed, said AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam here on Thursday.

Speaking at the last day of the campaign for the urban local body polls, for which polling is scheduled on Feb 19, the former CM was on a whirlwind tour covering Bodinayakkanur, Periakulam, Theni, Boothipuram, P C Patti, Veerapandi, Chinnamanoor, Uthamapalayam and Cumbum accompanied by senior party functionaries.

He said the DMK had never been in the habit of giving welfare to the people, but, would grab them for their own benefit. Whereas, the AIADMK, founded 50 years ago by late M G Ramachandran, had always given to the people. Be it “ Puratchi Thalaivar” or Amma (Jayalalithaa) or Edappadi Palaniswami, the governments had given the schemes to the masses.

For about 30 years out of the 50 years, since the AIADMK was founded, the party was in power in Tamil Nadu. The DMK, by adopting some ‘tactics’ won with a narrow margin last year, which too, should have been a victory for the AIADMK.

TN on top in education

Explaining about the achievements of the AIADMK government in the past on welfare activities in the State, Mr Panneerselvam said that the decision to accord education for all by “Puratchi Thalaivi Amma” (Jayalalithaa) had borne fruits. Against the national average of 24 per cent literacy, TN had 58 per cent and this was possible only because of the AIADMK’s budgetary allocation in TN budget.

Likewise, the women welfare and child welfare had not only saved them from being exploited, but also helped give them access to higher education campuses.

Whenever the AIADMK had been in power, the people were free from rowdyism. Be it shopkeepers or businessmen, they were able to do their businesses in a free environment. Whereas today in the DMK government, not only petty shopkeepers, but also corporate houses were complaining about threats from anti-socials, the AIADMK leader charged.

He also told the gathering at Uthamapalayam that only during Jayalalithaa’s regime in 2011, Tamil Nadu turned power surplus as the DMK had made lives miserable with frequent power cuts and power shutdowns. The AIADMK, in fact, gave free power of 100 units, Mr Panneerselvam said and added that hence this election was very important to the AIADMK.

All the cadres contesting for the ward elections in Municipalities and Town Panchayats in the district should sweep the election and for this, the partymen should canvas round-the-clock, he appealed.