DMK has ‘forgotten and concealed’ BJP govt.’s role in increasing divisible tax pool, says H. Raja

Updated - November 19, 2024 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior BJP leader and convener of the coordination committee of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit H. Raja on Tuesday alleged that the ruling DMK, in its memorandum handed over to the 16th Finance Commission, had “forgotten and concealed” the BJP government’s role in increasing the divisible tax pool to the States.

In a social media post, Mr. Raja questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over not acknowledging the increase in the divisible tax pool to the States during the BJP government. He said the divisible tax pool had increased by 155% during the BJP’s rule at the Centre compared to the Congress regime. “When the Chief Minister expressed concerns over the rising elderly population in Tamil Nadu, why did he forget that it was the BJP government that brought down the weightage for the population in the total devolution from 25% to 15%, benefitting States like Tamil Nadu.”

“Did the DMK forget these facts to conceal the financial mismanagement of the Dravida model government? Except Tasmac, there are no developments in the health, electricity, and education sectors,” he said. Referring to Mr. Stalin’s remarks of seeking “remedy to past injustices,” Mr. Raja questioned: “Does the Chief Minister feel guilty of not having questioned the injustices meted out to Tamil Nadu during the Congress government? While submitting a memorandum, the Chief Minister should not forget the past,” he added.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:49 pm IST

