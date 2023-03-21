ADVERTISEMENT

DMK has failed to keep its promise on procurement price: BJP

March 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said the Agriculture Budget had disappointed the farmers by failing to increase the procurement price as promised.

He said that the DMK had assured the people during the election in 2021 that it will increase the minimum support price (MSP) to ₹2,500 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,000 per tonne for sugar cane. However, it had failed to keep this promise, even as it was entering its third year in government.

Condemning the failure to increase the MSP as promised, Coimbatore South MLA and national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan, said the Budget had empty promises without trying to address the fundamental problems faced by the farmers.

Welcoming the State government’s focus on millets which, according to her, was in line with that of the Union government, she, however, stressed that the State government should ensure that the millets provided in ration shops were procured only from Tamil Nadu farmers.

She expressed her disappointment that the government did not opt to distribute coconut oil instead of palm oil in ration shops. She said such an announcement would have addressed the troubles of coconut farmers. She said the government did not seem to have recognised the danger in the trend of agricultural land being diverted for other purposes.

