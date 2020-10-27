DMK has evidence to prove corruption charges against Minister Velumani, claims Udhayanidhi

Coimbatore

He led a demonstration near the South Taluk office on Huzur Road in Coimbatore

The DMK has evidence to prove the corruption charges against Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, claimed the party’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

He led a demonstration near the South Taluk office on Huzur Road condemning the arrest of DMK youth wing workers on Sunday who tore posters that allegedly denigrated DMK president M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Udhayanidhi warned that the DMK workers will also stick such posters against the AIADMK. The demonstration was held despite resistance from the police as the cadres “do not fear arrest,” he said

In his speech, he attacked Mr. Velumani, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the Coimbatore city police. He alleged corruption in multiple projects undertaken by Coimbatore Corporation such as the Smart Cities Project and entering into a contract with Suez India for water distribution.

“Tamil Nadu has been letting go of its rights one after the other,” Mr. Udhayanidhi alleged, highlighting issues such as the delay in the implementation of the 7.5% horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified students from government schools in the undergraduate medical admissions and Anna University seeking Institute of Eminence status from the Central government.

Singanallur MLA and Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge N. Karthik along with other DMK leaders from Coimbatore district were present with Mr. Udhayanidhi during the demonstration.

Distancing norms flouted

The DMK cadres flouted the physical distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they gathered for the demonstration. According to police sources, nearly 1,500 cadres including 200 women participated in the demonstration. Coimbatore city police deployed nearly 200 personnel to monitor the situation at Huzur Road on Tuesday.