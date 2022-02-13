Its performance can be judged by the way it had distributed Pongal gift hampers, says Annamalai

Its performance can be judged by the way it had distributed Pongal gift hampers, says Annamalai

The DMK has earned as much people’s wrath in eight months as it would have in eight years, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said here on Sunday.

Campaigning for the party candidate in ward 28, S. Unnamalai, he said that right from day one, the DMK government had indulged in anti-people activities, starting with a reduction in vaccine allotment to Coimbatore in particular and the Kongu region in general. Its performance could be judged by the way it had distributed the Pongal gift hampers with 21 items. The cost of a bag, at ₹60, was more than those of several items therein, and for every bag, those in power had taken a commission of ₹50, he alleged.

There was not a mistake that the DMK had not committed, and every Minister faced one or the other charge, he said.

Alleging that the DMK had not fulfilled its election promise of jewel loan waiver for all borrowers or ₹1,000 a month to housewives, Mr. Annamalai said a vote for the party or its allies was a vote against oneself. The BJP, on the other hand, was committed to people’s welfare. The ward 28 candidate was a people’s candidate who would restore the glory of Avarampalayam, which was once teeming with small and medium enterprises, he said.

Mr. Annamalai campaigned at Kamarajapuram by ironing clothes at a laundry shop.