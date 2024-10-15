ADVERTISEMENT

DMK govt. would always prioritise workers’ welfare; glad over cordial solution in Samsung, says Stalin

Published - October 15, 2024 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said he was glad at the “cordial solution” arrived between the workers and management of Samsung.

“The DMK government would always strive to prioritise the welfare of the labourers. It would never change its position. It would continue to proceed,

Mr. Stalin further requested the Samsung management and workers to “consider bygones as bygones” and to start a new chapter towards a prosperous future.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin also congratulated and thanked CITU office-bearers, workers and others for their cooperation in resolving the dispute.

The CM also commended Ministers E.V. Velu, C.V. Ganesan and T.R.B. Rajaa for conducting multiple rounds of talks to arrive at a favourable end.

