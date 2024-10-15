DMK govt. would always prioritise workers’ welfare; glad over cordial solution in Samsung, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said he was glad at the “cordial solution” arrived between the workers and management of Samsung.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DMK government would always strive to prioritise the welfare of the labourers. It would never change its position. It would continue to proceed,

Mr. Stalin further requested the Samsung management and workers to “consider bygones as bygones” and to start a new chapter towards a prosperous future.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin also congratulated and thanked CITU office-bearers, workers and others for their cooperation in resolving the dispute.

The CM also commended Ministers E.V. Velu, C.V. Ganesan and T.R.B. Rajaa for conducting multiple rounds of talks to arrive at a favourable end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.