DMK govt. will continue for several decades, says Stalin

May 07, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed the confidence that the ‘Dravidian Model’ DMK government, which entered the third year in office on Sunday, would continue to serve the people for several decades.

In a social media post, he said his government was planning welfare programmes every other day; every other town was witnessing development; and every department was witnessing transformation.

In the morning, Mr. Stalin, accompanied by senior Ministers and party functionaries, paid floral tributes to former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi at their mausoleums on the Marina beach.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Stalin said he was not worried by criticism against his government; he would accept the good ones and ignore the bad ones.

He reiterated that his government was serving not only those who had voted for his party but also those who did not.

“Those who voted [for the DMK] should be happy and those who did not should regret their decision. I had said this government would follow this line. This government is keeping to it,” he said.

