‘DMK govt. surrendering T.N.’s rights on Mullaperiyar’

SALEM

11 November 2021 23:14 IST

A meeting of the AIADMK’s Salem rural district functionaries, chaired by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Thursday, accused the DMK government of surrendering Tamil Nadu’s rights over Mullaperiyar dam to Kerala.

A resolution passed at the meeting said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, through a long legal battle for raising the water level to 152 feet, secured a judgment that allowed storage till 142 feet. Thus, she protected the livelihood of people in five districts. The AIADMK said that unlike in the past, surplus water from the dam was released in the presence of Kerala Ministers. The party passed another resolution condemning the government for “misusing” its power during the rural local bodies elections in nine districts. It accused the State Election Commission and the police of inaction. The meeting advised party workers to start preparations for urban local bodies elections by establishing booth committees and beginning verification of voter list. It condemned the government for not releasing water under the Sarbanga surplus water scheme from Mettur dam.

