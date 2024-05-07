DMK govt steps into fourth year, Tamil Nadu CM harps on performance

As the DMK government stepped into its fourth year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 reflected on his achievements, fulfilment of the party’s electoral promises and implementation of schemes beyond what was assured. At the same time, he pledged to work for the State’s progress. The DMK president harped on his tenure as being focused on the theme of performance and said it had proved that “Stalin means performance, performance and performance.”

In a message on the occasion of completion of three years in governance, he said while late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi saw him as the personification of hard work; in the three years of the Dravidian Model government he had proved that “Stalin means performance.”

“Even now I do not say that it is my government; but our government. As we enter the fourth year, I take a pledge to work for the benefit of the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the happiness in the faces of people was a testament to his achievements in the last three years. “I would rather prefer the appreciation from people than listing out my own achievement,” he said.

Recalling various schemes of the DMK government, he said ₹1,000 per month to women under the Magalir Urimai Scheme had made women say that “Stalin has become my son and it is immaterial whether our sons give us money.”

The Chief Minister said the Women Self Help Groups have substantially increased the monthly income of women. “The members of the group say that they used to get ₹4,000 or ₹5,000 per month. But we earn more than ₹15,000 thanks to the SHGs. Think about the interest rate for ₹1 lakh but the government credits money in our account and is ready to lend more if we repay on time,” he said, expressing the feeling of the Women SHGs.

The Chief Minister also made a reference to ration cards issued in the name of housewives, after their husbands left them in lurch.

He said the parents were happy that the breakfast scheme for government school students had become a boon to their children, who skip their breakfast. “They get nutritious breakfast made of millet,” he said.

Moreover, the disabled, who were longing to visit the sands of Marina beach in Chennai could visit the beach because of the disabled-friendly arrangements.

Transgenders were happy because the government had ensured houses for them.

On the front of welfare and development of women, the government had launched the Pudhumai Penn scheme to enhance enrolment of girls in higher education, besides introducing the Vidiyal Payanam (costless bus travel) for women.