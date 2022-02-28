DMK govt. reconstitutes child rights commission

The previous regime had appointed the panel in January 2021

After it reconstituted the State Commission for Women, replacing the panel appointed by the AIADMK government before the end of its tenure, the DMK government has also withdrawn the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) appointed by the previous regime.

“Since, this government is very keen on ensuring a protective and conducive environment for all the children of the State, vibrant, dynamic and enthusiastic people in the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights are absolutely necessary,” a Government Order issued in this regard said.

The State government said in the best interest of the children of the State, as per the powers conferred under Section 18 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, read with Section 16 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, the notification issued on January 18, 2021, which appointed the present incumbents of the posts of chairperson and members of the SCPCR, has been cancelled.

“The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, is permitted to call for applications for filling up posts of chairperson and other six members of the Commission, so as to reconstitute the same,” it added.

The then AIADMK government had appointed Saraswathi Rangasamy the chairperson of the SCPCR and the six members of the panel in January 2021. The usual tenure of the newly-constituted SCPCR is three years.