DMK govt. not mobilising revenue: Panneerselvam

‘Unnecessarily blaming previous regime’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, criticised the DMK regime for not mobilsing additional revenue of the State Government or implementing economic reforms and adhering to austerity.

Though the impact of COVID-19 pandemic had lessened now with the reopening of schools and the date fixed for the presentation of the second Governor’s address, there had been no information from the government with regard to the launch of economic reforms.

Also, nothing was known about the recommendations made by the State Planning Commission and the Economic Advisory Council.

Under such circumstances, no one would accept the government “putting the blame unnecessarily” on the previous AIADMK regime for the State’s financial condition, Mr. Panneerselvam said, referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remarks at an event organised by an association of government employees.