DMK govt. has not done any constructive work, says Jayakumar

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its alleged failure in doing any “constructive work” over the past three years.

“What we are witnessing is the expression of statements of mutual admiration by Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin] and Deputy Chief Minister [Udhayanidhi Stalin]. Also, the Chief Minister, wherever he goes, unveils the statue of his father [M. Karunanidhi]. Other than that, this regime has not paid attention to issues such as inflation, deterioration of law and order, and attacks on Dalits,” Mr. Jayakumar told journalists, after participating in a meeting of district secretaries chaired by the party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Responding to a query on whether the meeting discussed plans on organisational election, Mr. Jayakumar replied in the negative and said the event’s message was that the general secretary had advised the party functionaries to highlight the “failure” of the DMK government.

To another question on the compatibility of “Dravidam” and Tamil nationalism with each other, the former Minister answered that both were inseparable. On the Naam Tamilar Katch (NTK)’s founder Seeman’s reported observation on the conviction of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case, he asserted that at the time of her death, she was an acquitted person in the case.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had subsequently held that the corruption case against Jayalalithaa stood abated with her demise, Mr. Jayakumar added that “it would be better for Seeman to consult legal experts before making sweeping statements.”