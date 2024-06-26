ADVERTISEMENT

DMK govt giving excuses to deny Vanniyar reservations: Ramadoss

Published - June 26, 2024 12:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement in the Assembly that the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars within the MBC quota could be realised only if there was a nationwide caste census was just an excuse. “The Supreme Court judgment on March 31, 2022, on these reservations is clear.

It said that there are no issues in providing reservations based on appropriate data. When the judgment is so clear, it is surprising to see Mr. Stalin and Law Minister [S. Regupathy] state that the reservations can only be given after a caste census by the Centre,” he said.

