GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK govt giving excuses to deny Vanniyar reservations: Ramadoss

Published - June 26, 2024 12:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement in the Assembly that the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars within the MBC quota could be realised only if there was a nationwide caste census was just an excuse. “The Supreme Court judgment on March 31, 2022, on these reservations is clear.

It said that there are no issues in providing reservations based on appropriate data. When the judgment is so clear, it is surprising to see Mr. Stalin and Law Minister [S. Regupathy] state that the reservations can only be given after a caste census by the Centre,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.