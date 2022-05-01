DMK govt. for the uplift of workers, says M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying tributes at May Day park in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

May 01, 2022

‘We will continue to unveil labour welfare measures’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the DMK government was functioning as one that was uplifting workers and not just as one that merely wishes them on May Day.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Labour Day, after paying floral tributes at the May Day park in Chintadripet in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said the DMK government was a government for the poor, common and the working class.

Mr. Stalin recalled the measures taken by the previous and current DMK governments for the welfare of workers in the State. “In the last one year, we have unveiled a number of labour welfare measures and will continue to do so,” he said.

He said it was the DMK government that had brought, among other things, a mandate to provide chairs for workers in all workplaces, the provision of ₹1 lakh subsidy to provide auto rickshaws for 500 women belonging to unaffiliated unions and various schemes for members of the welfare board for construction workers.

“The government under my leadership will be one for the workers, one that will solve issues faced by the workers,” Mr. Stalin said.