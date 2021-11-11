‘DMK govt. didn’t act ahead of monsoon’

‘DMK’s focus for the past 6 months has been on ‘contractors’ and not on the ground work’

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Thursday accused the DMK government of inaction ahead of the monsoon.

In a series of tweets, he said people knew that their MLAs and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed them. The cleaning of the storm-water drain, which would usually start in the second week of August, was tardy; less than one-fourth of the network was cleaned in Chennai ahead of the heavy rain this week, he said. No direction was given to Chennai Corporation officers on the ground.

Mr. Annamalai said, “Criminally, DMK govt’s focus for the past 6 months, like it always does, is on ‘contractors’ and what the govt will get from it & not on the ground level work! Sadly Chennaites are paying for it! [sic]”.

He said he and his party colleague were forced to take a boat and bring the images from Mr. Stalin’s constituency, Kolathur, to highlight the status of the government’s most prioritised constituency. He also accused the DMK of attacking the messenger [the BJP].