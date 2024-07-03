GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK govt continues its anti-NEET drama based on Justice A.K. Rajan committee report: Annamalai

Published - July 03, 2024 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 alleged that the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been continuing its “anti-NEET drama” based on Justice A.K. Rajan committee report.

In a social media post on X, Mr. Annamalai said after coming to power in Tamil Nadu, the DMK had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former judge Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of the NEET on medical admissions. “The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has pointed out several times, the flaws in this committee report submitted to the State government,” he said.

“Why Justice A.K. Rajan committee has not furnished the details of the number of students who studied in government schools and were enrolled in government medical colleges, before the introduction of NEET? What is the mystery behind the DMK continuing its anti-NEET drama based on this report, which doesn’t have complete details? Does the DMK fear that the fake image created by it against the NEET in the State would be broken, if those details were released?” he questioned.

