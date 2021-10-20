DMK govt. booking false cases: EPS

SALEM

20 October 2021 00:47 IST

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said the DMK government was registering false cases against former AIADMK Ministers.

At a meeting held as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the party in Thalaivasal, Mr. Palaniswami said cases were being registered to cripple the party. He said that would not be possible.

Many cases were registered against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, but nothing could be done, he said. “Mr. Stalin is attempting to break the AIADMK and that will never happen,” he said.

Taking a dig at Mr. Stalin for failing to get exemption for the State from NEET, as promised before the election, the former Chief Minister said, “The truth is that the DMK cannot cancel NEET.”