DMK government will continue prioritising education: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

There were “obstacles” to education in “new forms” and talks aimed at decreasing its significance had emerged, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday, and added that he would face these politically.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Loyola College here, he said his government had been according priority to education and would continue to do so. He emphasised that students should continue in their pursuit of education. Underlining the identity of Loyola among other educational institutions, he expressed disappointment that he was not a student of the institution.

Tracing the legacy of Loyola College to its founder and Jesuit priest Fr. Francis Bertram, S.J., Mr. Stalin said the institution opened its gates for students from various socio-economic backgrounds at a time when only a few were considered privileged to pursue higher education. As Loyola figured among the top 10 institutions in the country, he said many such institutions were in Tamil Nadu and recalled the efforts taken by the Justice Party to develop education in the State.

“We follow the path paved by the Justice Party. Naturally, we accorded priority to education, have been doing so, and will continue to do so,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing out that his son and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was a alumnus of Loyola College, Mr. Stalin said his visit to the college on Thursday was not just as the Chief Minister but also as the parent of a former student.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Ministers K. Ponmudy and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Legislators N. Ezhilan and S. Inigo Irudayaraj, State Minorities Commission chairperson Fr. Joe Arun, S.J., Chennai Jesuit Province’s Provincial Rev. J. Irudayaraja, S.J., Rector Rev. Antony Robinson, S.J., Secretary Rev. B. Jeyaraj, S.J., and Principal Rev. A. Louis Arockiaraj, S.J., were among those present.