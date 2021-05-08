DMK government to consider free bus travel for transpersons too

The free bus travel scheme for women in TN may be extended to transgender people too, CM M.K. Stalin said on Saturday, responding to a tweet from a journalist

On a day when the DMK government rolled out free travel for women in the city and in town buses that charge ordinary fares, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said his government would consider extending the scheme to transgender persons as well.

Responding to a tweet from a journalist, who had sought the extension of the scheme for persons from the third gender, Mr. Stalin said this would be considered, and a decision would be taken at the earliest.

He said it has always been the practice of the DMK government since the Chief Ministership of late M. Karunanidhi to consider both the welfare of women and transpersons alongside each other.